Petersburg police searching for man suspected of strangulation

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is searching for a man suspected of strangulation and aggravated malicious wounding.

Police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old J’vohn E. Sousa and have warrants out for his arrest. The incident, which police say was domestic, occurred on Fillmore Street. Sousa’s last known address was on Fillmore Street but police say he also frequents Dinwiddie County.

Information can be reported either by calling Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)-861-1212 or using http://P3tips.com.

LATEST HEADLINES: