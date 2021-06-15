Petersburg police searching for men who robbed local pharmacy, hit employees with gun

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)— Petersburg police are trying to identify three men who they say robbed a local pharmacy at gunpoint and assaulted some employees.

Deputy Chief Emmanuel Chambliss said officers responded to a robbery call around 6 p.m. Thursday at the Walnut Hill Pharmacy. However, when police arrived, they said the robbers were already gone.

The suspects hit two employees with a gun, one of which sustained a laceration on his head, according to Chambliss. The three men stole medication before escaping the store.

Surveillance video from the pharmacy captured the suspects on camera, and detectives are trying to identify the men seen in the video. Chambliss said two of the men wore dark-colored hoodies and gloves while the other man wore a light-colored hoodie and gloves.

Matilda Brown, who has shopped at the pharmacy for years, said Tuesday was her first time hearing about the armed robbery.

“Support your local pharmacy and your drug store,” she said.

Brown frequents Walnut Hill Pharmacy for greeting cards because the location is convenient for her.

“Sometimes things happen that are not in the best interest of the people but as long as nobody got hurt that’s the main thing,” she said.

Despite the incident, Brown and other customers like Shereese King-Lewis will continue to shop at the pharmacy.

“I’m sorry to hear about that,” she said. “The people here, they are really nice.”