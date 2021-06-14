Petersburg police searching for person responsible for death of 21-year-old

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is working to solve a homicide that occurred on June 8.

According to police, 21-year-old Dazmon Xzariel Gary was shot and killed around 10 p.m. that night.

Officers responded to W. Washington Street after receiving a call that someone had been shot. There they found Gary and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police ask that anyone that can help find Gary’s killer call Detective T. Jefferson at 804-732-4222 or use the P3tips app and website.

