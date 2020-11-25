Petersburg police searching for suspect accused in Econo Lodge shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police need the public’s help identifying a suspect linked to an aggravated assault.
According to police, the suspect shot someone in the mouth on Winfield Road at the Econo Lodge last Sunday, Nov. 22.
The victim survived.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petersburg Police Department.
