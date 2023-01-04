The Petersburg Bureau of Police is asking for information on a person police says is entering cars and stealing items. (Photo: Petersburg Police)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is asking for information on a person police says is entering cars and stealing items.

Police say the suspect has committed the crime on more than one occasion.

In the most recently shared photos from Petersburg Police, the suspect was seen on Grove Avenue, wearing a red jacket with dark-colored pants and white shoes. The suspect was also wearing a black ski-type face mask.

If you recognize or have any information on this suspect, you’re asked to call the Petersburg Police non-emergency number at 804-732-4222.