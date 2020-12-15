Petersburg Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of convenience store

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person captured on video during an armed robbery at Midget Mart.
On Monday, Dec. 14, the person was seen entered the building on the 1400 block of Washington Street.
Petersburg Police say that two suspects were involved in the robbery and the suspect pictured below was involed.
If you have information regarding the identity of the individual, contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police Criminal Investigations Division Det. R, Walker at 804-732-4222.
