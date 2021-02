PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is searching for a man suspected of shooting someone on Montpelier Street.

PPD tweeted that someone had been shot in the 1600 block of the street at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police are now looking for a 23-year-old male who is around 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has dreadlocks with blonde tips. PPD says he is armed.

If spotted do not approach the suspect, instead call 911.