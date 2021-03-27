Petersburg Police searching for woman linked to Friday night shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is asking for the community’s help in finding a woman connected to a shooting that happened Friday, on the 900 block of Halifax Street.

Petersburg Police is looking for Ayanna “Ya Ya” Walker in connection to a shooting that happened inside of Little’s Food Mart on March 26, according to a release. Police obtained warrants for Walker on aggravated malicious wounding and multiple gun charges.

Walker is described as a Black female, 5’5 with dreads and brown eyes.

Anyone with information or know of Walker’s whereabouts is asked not to approach her but to contact your local police or go through the P3 tips app.