Petersburg Police seek identity of man accused of armed robbery

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are looking to identify a male suspect accused of armed robbery, according to authorities.

It happened in the 1900 block of Washington St. at the BP Gas Station.

Police say a male suspect walked into the convenience store with a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. After receiving the money, the suspect exited the convenience store and ram across the parking lot heading west.

Officials said a man described as 6-foot tall, wearing a blue long sleeved shirt, dark colored jeans and a baseball cap with a red brim and red logo.

Police added the suspect was wearing Adidas sneakers which appeared black with white stripes and white soles with red on the back.

The suspect had a black bandanna covering his face and had a blue in color firearm in his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by downloading the P3tips App or by going to P3tips.com.