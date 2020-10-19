Petersburg police seeking help to solve months old homicide case

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is requesting help from the community to solve a homicide case from Jan. 25, 2020.

Police say that around 3:00 a.m. that day they responded to the shots fired at the intersection of Kirkham Street and Baylors Lane.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located 30-year-old Dominque Hill suffering from gunshot wounds. Hill was taken to the hospital where he later passed away.

Information about the homicide can be reported to Detective R. Walker at (804)732-4222 or through the P3tips App.

