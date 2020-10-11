Petersburg police shot at while investigating crime

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police officers were shot at while investigating a burglary in progress.

According to a tweet from the Petersburg Police Department, the incident took place at the intersection of Defense Road and Banister Road.

The police are asking citizens to avoid the area and stay inside.

Anyone with information can contact police via P3tips.com.

