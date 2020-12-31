Petersburg police uncover marijuana operation, arrest two people

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department arrested two people, confiscated three firearms and seized large quantities of marijuana and cash from a residence on Wednesday. Officers uncovered the operation after they were tipped off about possible drug trafficking in the 600 block of St. Marks Street.

PPD charged 37-year-old Damar Brooks with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and charged 29-year-old Lesha Brown for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a marijuana charge.

