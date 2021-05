PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is working to solve a homicide that occurred at the OYO hotel earlier this month.

According to police, officers were called to S. Crater Road for a shooting just before 2 a.m. on May 6. There they found 31-year-old Ravon Mays. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting call Detective E. Rosario at 804-732-4222.