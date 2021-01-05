Petersburg suspect charged with murder after shooting a man in October

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man has been charged with murder following a shooting that left one man dead at the intersection of Seaboard Street and Church Street on Oct. 8, 2020.

Jaquan Anderson was charged with murder on Jan. 5 for shooting and killing 25-year-old Tyrell Fields, according to Petersburg Police.

Anderson had previously been charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anderson was taken into custody on Oct. 30 without incident on the 1200 block of Paul Street and remains incarcerated.

