PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg teen was arrested at school Friday after police said a gun was discovered in his possession.

Petersburg Police said that the gun was discovered in the 17-year-old’s possession after he got into a fight at school. The gun was not fired during or after the fight.

The student was arrested and charged around 2:30 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident.

The student has been charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, and the possession of a firearm on school property. He is currently being held in a detention facility.