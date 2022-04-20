PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – A teen has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Tyjuan Crenshaw II.

Sha-Ron Parham, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday. He’s been charged with felony homicide and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

At roughly 8:34 p.m. April 2nd, police responded to the Lieutenants Run Apartment complex on Crestfall Court for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found the shooting victim in the breezeway of the building. The victim, who would later be identified as Crenshaw II, died from his injuries.

Petersburg Police would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for its assistance in locating Parham. The suspect remains behind bars pending his court appearance.