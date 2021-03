RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a Friday night shooting that killed another teenager.

Oliver Spratley, 18, of Petersburg is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Officers arrived to the 1400 block of Talley Avenue in Petersburg just after 9 p.m. on Friday and found a 17-year-old male victim suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound.

The 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died.