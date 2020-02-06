Petersburg woman charged in shooting that put 1 in hospital

An investigation led to the arrest of a suspect, Jimese Thomas, on Wednesday. Thomas has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm with injury, use of a firearm in a felony and being in possession of a firearm as a felon.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 22-year-old Petersburg woman has been charged in a shooting last week that put one person in the hospital with critical injuries.

Police responded to the 2300 block of Navajo Court on Jan. 31 for reports of a shooting in the area. The shooting victim remains in the hospital in critical condition, police said Thursday.

An investigation led to the arrest of a suspect, Jimese Thomas, on Wednesday. Thomas has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm with injury, use of a firearm in a felony and being in possession of a firearm as a felon.

