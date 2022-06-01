WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A pharmacist in Texas was convicted last week for trafficking controlled substances from a now-closed Houston pharmacy.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, a federal jury in the Southern District of Texas found that 58-year-old Hieu “Tom” Truong, of Houston, and his co-conspirators illicitly distributed more than 750,000 doses of controlled substances, including more than 500,000 oxycodone and hydrocodone pills, in 18 months. Evidence from the trial revealed that Truong and others who worked at S&S Pharmacy in Houston dispensed the substances in bulk for cash based off forged or stolen prescriptions from drug dealers.

On May 27, the jury convicted Truong, who was the pharmacist-in-charge at S&S Pharmacy before it shuttered, of three counts of unlawfully distributing and dispensing controlled substances. He now faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison on each count. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3.

Seven of Truong’s co-conspirators, including the owner and manager of the pharmacy, also pleaded guilty to unlawfully distributing controlled substances.

The Houston branch of the Drug Enforcement Administration collaborated on this case with the Conroe Police Department, Houston Police Department and Harris County Constables Office.