PHOTOS: Armed masked men steal medications from Henrico pharmacy

HENRICO COUNTY, Va, (WRIC) — Henrico Police said two black men entered a Henrico pharmacy and “demanded narcotics” Monday afternoon.

The two armed suspects entered Bremo Pharmacy 10 minutes before it was set to close. In photos released by Henrico PD, the suspects are seen wearing sunglasses, masks, and latex gloves.

The suspects left the pharmacy — with an “abundant” amount of pills, powder and liquid medications — in an older white sedan.

According to police, the first suspect is described as a larger, black-skinned man, weighing approximately 250 pounds. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a long-sleeved black shirt with khaki pants.

The second suspect is a skinny, medium-sized man. Police said he weighs around 170-200 pounds. He has two tattoos on both of his wrists.

If you can identify them, please call 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000.