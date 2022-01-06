Photos released of suspect in Henrico robbery

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are searching for a man they believe to be responsible for an armed robbery on West Broad Street.

According to police, the man entered a business on the 4400 block of Broad Street before 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, brandished a firearm at a store clerk and demanded money.

The suspect is described as 5’10” tall and wearing a black coat, grey hoodie and ripped jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 646-1068 or Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000.