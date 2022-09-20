RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The photos of two people suspected to have stolen jewelry from a store in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom area have been released by the Richmond Police Department.

The theft occurred on Friday, Sept. 16 in the 1300 block of East Cary Street in downtown Richmond. Police said two suspects entered the store around 1:30 p.m. and stole several pieces of jewelry before leaving the store “in an unknown direction.”





The female suspect is described by police as being around 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, white pants, black sandals and was carrying a black shoulder bag.

The male suspect is described by police as being around 5-foot 7-inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds, and last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, brown shoes and a black baseball-style hat.

Anyone with information about the identity of these individuals is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at 804-646-0672 or the Richmond Police Department.