Pictures capture men cutting down construction fence around Abner Clay Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of men are wanted for destruction of property after cutting down the construction fence around Abner Clay Park.

Richmond Police said at least five people cut down the fence on Monday, Sept. 30. The suspects took down the whole fence before leaving the park.

“Due to the actions of these individuals, crews had to put the fence back up, which cost more than $2,000,” Richmond Police said.

The suspects are wanted for the destruction of property, trespassing, and/or possibly attempted grand larceny.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective K. Robinson at (804) 646-6820 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.