Pine Fork Park concession stand in New Kent robbed and vandalized

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent Sheriff’s Office said the new concession stand at Pine Fork Park was burglarized and vandalized over the weekend.

The office said the incident occurred sometime around Dec. 10 and 11.

“Pretty upsetting to see our nice, new park vandalized and county property destroyed,” the office said in a press release with the hashtag “#Thisiswhywecannothavenicethings.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers through the P3 app.