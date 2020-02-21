FBI: Pittsburgh firefighter tried to meet 10-year-old for sex in Chesterfield

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

A Pittsburgh firefighter was arrested in Chesterfield after a sting operation by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

“The charges against the firefighter, identified in an FBI investigation as Brian Kosanovich, are deeply disturbing,” Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.

According to ABC-affiliate WTAE, Kosanovich spent two months communicating on social media with someone he thought was a woman who had a 10-year-old daughter. According to federal documents from the Eastern District of Virginia, the woman was actually a federal agent assigned to the FBI task force. He told the woman he was a 50-year-old man from Pittsburgh. During the conversations, Kosanovich set up a meeting with the woman and 10-year-old for sex.

Kosanovich traveled to Virginia and was arrested Tuesday at a Chili’s restaurant in Midlothian.

The Midlothian Chili’s was where Kosanovich and the undercover agent posing as the mother arranged to meet, according to federal documents.

He is charged with coercion and enticement and remains in police custody.

Police said he was immediately removed from duty and placed on unpaid administrative leave pending an administrative investigation.

