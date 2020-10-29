Pittsburgh man arrested in Chesterfield following child sex sting pleads guilty

Court documents obtained from 8News after a Pittsburgh firefighter was arrested at a Chesterfield Chili’s following a child sex sting.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to the Department of Justice, a Pittsburgh firefighter accused of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a minor pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Brian Kosanovich, 58, faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum penalty of life in prison. He will be sentenced on March 3, 2021.

Kosanovich was arrested in Chesterfield following a sting operation by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

According to the Department of Justice, Kosanovich spent two months communicating on social media with someone he thought was a woman who had a 10-year-old daughter. First on Alt.com, a website for a network of members interested in alternative forms of sexual activity, including various fetishes and kinks. Next, Kosanovich communicated with the “minor” on the messaging app Kik.

According to federal documents from the Eastern District of Virginia, the woman was actually a federal agent assigned to the FBI task force. Kosanovich told the woman he was a 50-year-old man from Pittsburgh.

During that time, Kosanovich and the undercover officer engaged in sexually explicit conversations, much of which focused on Kosanovich having sex with the 10-year-old as well as the mother.

Court documents obtained from 8News after a Pittsburgh firefighter was arrested at a Chesterfield Chili’s following a child sex sting.

Over the period of the investigation, Kosanovich sent the undercover officer nude ‘selfies’ pictures, and a prepaid Visa card so that the mother could buy sex toys to use with the daughter.

Eventually, Kosanovich set up a meeting with the woman and 10-year-old for sex.

Kosanovich then traveled to Virginia and, on Feb. 18, 2020, was arrested Tuesday at a Chili’s restaurant in Midlothian.

According to federal documents, the Midlothian Chili’s was where Kosanovich and the undercover agent posing as the mother arranged to meet.

He was charged with coercion and enticement.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

LATEST HEADLINES: