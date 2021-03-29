Police: 1 man dead following Monday night shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead following a Monday night shooting on Springhouse Drive, according to the Chesterfield Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a reported shooting at the 9400 block of Springhouse Drive the evening of March 29. An official with the department said the scene is currently secure and there is no current threat to the community.

Officials said the victim was a man in his 30s but did not give a name because first of kin had not been notified yet.

