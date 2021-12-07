Police: 15-year-old injured in Hopewell shooting on Sunday

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that injured a teenage boy over the weekend.

The department said they responded to a call for shots fired in the 1200 block of Wall Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a serious gunshot wound on his leg. Officers applied a tourniquet to the wound until the Hopewell Fire Department arrived and transported the teen to a local trauma center. Officials say he remains in serious but stable condition.

The only information known about a possible suspect is a silver Hyundai was seen leaving the area just after the shooting.

Police say they believe this was not a random act of violence and the shooter “may be known to the community.”

HPD asks anyone with information is asked to contact Lead Detective K. Williamson of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541. People who want to remain anonymous can also contact the Hopewell Prince George CrimeSolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or give their tip using the P3tips mobile app.