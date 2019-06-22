Police: 2 men hurt in separate shootings in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities tell 8News two men suffered non-life threatening injuries in separate shootings Saturday.

Police say a man walked into a nearby hospital with a gun shot wound. Further investigation revealed the shooting occured in the area of Redwood Avenue and Whitcomb Street just before 6 a.m.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Police add another shooting occurred in the first block of N. 3rd around noon. According to police, a man walked into VCU Medical with a gunshot wound.

The shootings are not related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.