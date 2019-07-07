Breaking News
Police: 2 motorcycles stolen from Chesterfield neighborhood

Crime

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police is investigating the thefts of two motorcycles from the same neighborhood.

Police said the motorcycles are the same make and model and were stolen during the early morning hours.

One was stolen on June, 2, a black-and-red 2006 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle was stolen from a parking spot in the 5900 block of Bardot Court.

Two weeks later, a white-and-blue 2006 Suzuki GSX-R750 was reported stolen from the 3900 block of Breezy Court on June 16.

Anyone with information about either theft should contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app

