Police: 2 people shot in the leg in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell police are investigating after two people in Hopewell were shot in the leg.

According to police, officers responded around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday for multiple reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot-related injury to her leg inside a home in the 1600 block of Huntington Court.

Hopewell officers also located a man who suffered a gunshot-related injury to his leg inside another home in Huntington Court.

Both victims were taken to VCU Medical Center. The identity of the victims is not being released at this time as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the shootings.

Police said both homes suffered damage due to gunshots.

Authorities said at the time of the shooting a red two-door sedan and possibly gray four-door vehicle were seen in the area of Huntington Court.

Anyone with information should contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) at (804) 541-2284.