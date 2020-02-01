1  of  3
Breaking News
Firefighters responding to basement fire in Chesterfield Britain leaves the European Union, leaps into the unknown Senate rejects calling witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, pushing one step closer to acquittal vote

Police: 2 teens arrested for armed robbery in Petersburg

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police say two teens are in custody hours after reports of an armed robbery in the area of Oak Lane and Summit Street.

Arriving officers met with the victim around 2:30 p.m. who police say “provided a description of the suspects.” With the help of residents, one teen was taken into custody without incident near the intersection of Floyd Street and Augusta Avenue.

A second teen was taken into custody in the 800 block of Augusta Avenue.

The suspects have been identified as Talik Warren, 18, and an unidentified 17-year-old from Chesterfield.

Both have been charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events