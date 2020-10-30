Police: 2 wanted for robbery, assault in Petersburg hotel parking lot

Clifton A. Raines Jr. and Melvin J. Stith (from left to right; photos courtesy of Petersburg police)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police said Friday that two men are wanted in a robbery and assault that took place in a hotel parking lot earlier in the week.

According to a release, officers responded to Mingea Street and Terrace Avenue on Oct. 28 and found a victim of an armed robbery who had been assaulted. An investigation revealed that the incident happened in the 20 block of S. Crater Road in the parking lot of the OYO hotel.

Police are looking for two suspects, identified as Melvin Jamaal Stith and Clifton Antonio Raines Jr., in the case. Stith is wanted for armed robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, assault and abduction, according to Petersburg police.

Raines is wanted for robbery, the release said.

