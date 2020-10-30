Police: 2 wanted for robbery, assault in Petersburg hotel parking lot

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg police said Friday that two men are wanted in a robbery and assault that took place in a hotel parking lot earlier in the week.
According to a release, officers responded to Mingea Street and Terrace Avenue on Oct. 28 and found a victim of an armed robbery who had been assaulted. An investigation revealed that the incident happened in the 20 block of S. Crater Road in the parking lot of the OYO hotel.
Police are looking for two suspects, identified as Melvin Jamaal Stith and Clifton Antonio Raines Jr., in the case. Stith is wanted for armed robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, assault and abduction, according to Petersburg police.
Raines is wanted for robbery, the release said.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Petersburg police said Friday that two men are wanted in a robbery and assault that took place in a hotel parking lot earlier in the week.
- A Chesterfield County Sheriff's Deputy was taken to the hospital today after he was exposed to a possible mixture of heroin and fentanyl while searching a new inmate at the Chesterfield County Jail.
- Chesterfield authorities have arrested two men in relation to the robbery at Super 8 Motel
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing last week. Authorities said Nathaniel Marks stabbed another man on Tuesday, October 2o around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Richmond detectives have obtained a warrant for malicious wounding […]
- Two suspects are wanted in Chesterfield for the robbery of a Super 8 Motel. Police say the suspects robbed the motel at 2421 Southland Drive at about 4:50 p.m. on Thursday.
- Authorities are still offering a $10,000 reward for information related to a young boy's fatal shooting in Richmond.
- A 23-year-old Norfolk man is charged in connection with a Richmond recycling truck worker's death.
- According to the Department of Justice, a Pittsburgh firefighter accused of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a minor pleaded guilty on Thursday.
- Two men have been indicted by a grand jury for the murder of a 24-year-old Richmond man back in 2018.
- The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on two counts of a soliciting a child under the age of 15 for sexual purposes and four counts of using a communication system to expose his genitals to a child under the age of 15.