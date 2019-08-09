Police: 2 wanted for stealing prescription meds, cash from Colonial Heights pharmacy

Police in Colonial Heights have released photos of a vehicle they believe was involved in a recent burglary and robbery at a local pharmacy.

The incident occurred in the early-morning hours of July 29 at the Pharmacy Plus in the 2000 block of the Boulevard.

Police said two suspects — one who has a slim build and was wearing dark clothing and another who is described as heavy-set and was wearing light-colored clothing — were seen walking in an alley behind the pharmacy. After entering the business, they reportedly stole prescription medication and cash.

The vehicle, possibly a four-door Mazda 3 that is grey or silver, was seen leaving the area a short time later, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, or has any information about this crime, is asked to contact Detective Sergeant T.E. Johnson at johnsont@colonialheightsva. Or, if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.