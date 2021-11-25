Police: 2 women found dead in empty lot, man charged

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman who went missing earlier this month has been found dead. The Daily Progress reported Wednesday that Tonita Lorice Smith was founded dead in Harrisonburg this week.

Harrisonburg police said that the 39-year-old Charlottesville woman was one of two people found dead in a vacant lot. The other victim was identified as 54-year-old Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon of Harrisonburg.

Harrisonburg police said that 35-year-old Anthony Robinson Washington was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Smith was reported missing on November 19 and was last seen November 14 in Charlottesville.

Harrisonburg police said the women died at different times.