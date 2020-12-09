Police: 2 women stabbed in Chesterfield on Tuesday night

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two women were stabbed on Colony Village Way Tuesday night, according to the Chesterfield Police Department.

Police received a call just after 6 p.m. for a report of an assult with a deadly weapon on the 10300 block of Colony Village Way.

Officials said when they arrived at the scene they found two women with non-life threatening injureis.

Another woman was taken into custody and charges are still pending.





This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.