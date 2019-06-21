Police: 3 charged with physically, sexually assaulting victim in Henrico neighborhood

Dayna Ruth Reeves, 39, of Henrico, John Lawrence Ellis Jr., 21, of Henrico, and Ryanna Cassidy Murrell 28, of Petersburg

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say three people are facing multiple charges in an assault that happened in a Henrico neighborhood.

According to police, the assault occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the 8100 block of Four Mile Run Parkway.

The victim reported being physically and sexually assaulted by people they knew.

Dayna Ruth Reeves, 39, of Henrico, John Lawrence Ellis Jr., 21, of Henrico, and Ryanna Cassidy Murrell 28, of Petersburg, were all later charged with assault by mob, abduction, aggravated malicious wounding, aggravated sexual battery and attempted sodomy.

Police said they are not looking for an additional suspects at this time.

