Police: 3 linked to string of armed robberies in Hopewell arrested

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say three Hopewell men are in custody following a string of convenience store robberies last December.

Tyler Anthony Smith, Robert William Neil Seifrield and Curtis Lee Warren face various charges, including robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to officers, Smith, 25, of Hopewell is charged in connection with the Dec. 12 armed robbery of the Family Dollar located at 1033 Elm Street. Smith was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Jan. 14.

Hopewell Police had previously arrested two people in connection with multiple robberies in the city throughout the month of December.

Police say 30-year-old Seifrield robbed the Family Dollar on Dec. 8 after he entered the store with a black gun and demanded money. He fled on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was captured on the store’s surveillance camera and taken into custody the next day without incident, police said.

Seifrield is also charged with the Dec. 2 armed robbery of Community Food Mart, located at 325 South Messa Drive.

Police added that Warren was identified as a co-conspirator in the Dec. 2 robbery of Community Food Mart and the Dec. 12 robbery at Family Dollar.

“The resilient work of the detectives, media outlets in the greater Richmond area and with the assistance of Crimesolvers tips the offender’s identifications and arrest,” said Detective Lieutenant Michael Langford.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolver at 804-541-2202.or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

