1  of  2
Breaking News
At Richmond rally, Bernie Sanders pushes agenda of sweeping changes before Virginia votes Police: 3 wounded in Richmond shooting expected to survive

Police: 3 wounded in Richmond shooting expected to survive

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway in Richmond after three people were shot Thursday.

According to Richmond police, officers responded to the 3000 block of Stockton Street for reports of a shooting in the area. Authorities found two men who had been shot at the scene.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at the scene, police said. A third victim later arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events