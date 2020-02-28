Police: 3 wounded in Richmond shooting expected to survive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway in Richmond after three people were shot Thursday.

According to Richmond police, officers responded to the 3000 block of Stockton Street for reports of a shooting in the area. Authorities found two men who had been shot at the scene.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at the scene, police said. A third victim later arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

