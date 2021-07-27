38-year-old man shot and killed on E. Brookland Park Blvd in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the city’s Northside overnight on Tuesday.

Richmond Police responded to the scene on 101 East Brookland Park Boulevard around midnight and found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting happened in front of the Market Place convenience store.





Photos taken by 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters

Sources told 8News the man later died at the hospital. The victim is listed as homeless within RPD’s database.

Police said they did not locate a weapon near the scene and are investigating the incident as a homicide.

A local business gave 8News security footage of the heavy police presence seen overnight.