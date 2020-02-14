1  of  3
Police: 4 sought for stealing laundry detergent pods from Richmond Family Dollar

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four people allegedly stole more than $100 worth of laundry detergent pods from a Family Dollar on Williamsburg Road in Richmond, according to police. Officers say additional items were stolen.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Richmond Police released photos of the suspects in hopes of learning their identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 646-0698.

