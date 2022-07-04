RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Six people were shot near an after-hours club in Richmond early Monday morning, police confirmed to 8News.

Officers responded to 16th W. Broad Street for reports of a shooting near the 4 Cyber Cafe, an after-hours club in the area, after 3:30 a.m., police said in a release.

Authorities said that four men and two women were shot, with two victims suffering injuries considered to be life-threatening. A Richmond police spokesperson said one man was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and the other five victims took themselves to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this shooting investigation is asked to call Detective Reyes at (804) 646-3874 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.