POLICE: 7 vehicles stolen from car dealership on Midlothian Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department said seven vehicles along with various other items were stolen from Nation Motors on Midlothian Turnpike on Sunday.
Police said it was reported the theft happened sometime between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Jan. 10. CPD said seven vehicles and several other items, including electronics and clothing, were stolen from the dealership on the 9400 block of Midlothian Turnpike.
The seven vehicles stolen were:
- A 2015 black Nissan SUV,
- A 2015 blue Toyota four door sedan,
- A 2015 gray/sliver Honda four door sedan,
- A 2017 white Ford SUV,
- A 2017 black Ford SUV,
- And two 2013 white Chevrolet pickup trucks.
An official with the department said this investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers through the P3 app.
