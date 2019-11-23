1  of  2
Police: 8 juveniles, 1 adult charged with breaking into vacant home in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police said eight juveniles and an adult were charged Friday in a residential burglary in Henrico County.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Nine Mile Road just before 11 a.m. and found eight juveniles and an adult in a vacant home in the area.

According to Henrico police, the eight juveniles were released to their guardians after being charged and the adult is still in custody.

