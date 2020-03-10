Police actively looking for answers in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Police are looking for answers after a man is shot in Richmond Monday night.
Investigators say the male victim took himself to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m.
Shots were reportedly fired in the 2300 block of Fairfield Ave.
If you know anything about what happened contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
