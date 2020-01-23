Police: Amazon delivery van stolen from outside Richmond Rite Aid, recovered in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after an Amazon delivery truck was stolen outside of a local Rite Aid and later recovered in Gilpin Court.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Rite Aid at 520 W. Broad Street when the delivery driver went into the store to make a delivery but left the van unlocked with the keys in the ignition. Police said an unknown suspect stole the vehicle ‘within minutes.’

Shortly after, the van was recovered in Gilpin Court. Police said an undisclosed amount of items were stolen from the truck, though officers did find packages scattered in the surrounding area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.