AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have multiple warrants out for an Amelia County man who is on the run from the law.

Christopher Clay Boyce is wanted by the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office for trespassing, petit larceny and threatening to bomb/burn.

Boyce is 32 years old, 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. His hair is brown as well as his eye color.

Police say that Boyce’s last known location was in the Henrico area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or, for anonymous tips, call Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.