Police: Argument led to aggravated assault, stabbing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say one person is in custody after an argument led to an assault Monday night.

Police were called to the 1200 block of N. 28th Street around 7 p.m. after officers say the assault victim called to report someone familiar cut him on the chest, hand, and wrist during an argument.

Police arrived to find both the victim and the alleged “offender” on scene.

Details are limited, but police arrested and charged the offender with malicious wounding.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

