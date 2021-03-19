Police arrest 2 teens involved in fatal shooting at Chesterfield Exxon

Cameron X. Harper (L) and Tyvontae Thorpe (R) have both been charged with second degree murder in relation to a fatal shooting in Chesterfield.. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Two teens have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened last Friday at an Exxon gas station in Chesterfield.

According to authorities, the shooting took place on March 12 at the Exxon Gas Station at 9900 Chester Road. On the scene, officers found a 19-year-old man who was shot. He later died at a local hospital. The shooting victim was identified as Demaj Montae Feld.

The following day, on March 13, authorities arrested 18-year-old Cameron X. Harper in Prince George County. He was charged with second-degree murder in relation to the shooting.

On March 15, Chesterfield police detectives obtained warrants for 18-year-old Tyvontae Thorpe of Petersburg for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the shooting.

Harper is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond and Thorpe is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.