Police arrest 4 linked to deadly Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Four men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Petersburg man.

Police were called to the area of Sixth and Accomack streets following reports of a person down on Jan. 4 around 3 a.m. Arriving officers found a man shot. The victim, later identified as Ronald Raines, died as a result of the injuries.

Four men were arrested by the Petersburg Bureau of Police Major Crimes Unit with the assistance of the U.S Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Latrell Thomas was arrested on Jan. 4, Daekwon Taylor was arrested on Jan. 7 and Melvin Langford and Russel Morton Jr. were taken into custody Tuesday without incident.

All four men have been charged with malicious wounding. All four are being held at Riverside Regional Jail pending a court appearance.

